Consider These Tips If You Don’t Want To Wash Your Hair Everyday

Are you tired of having to wash your hair on a daily basis? Everyday washing won’t only take time off your busy schedule. It will strip your hair from the natural oils, leaving it dry and lifeless. Ladies with greasy hair might be disgusted if they need to prolonge the washes. But, keep in mind that shampoos remove the natural oils from the hair. This will leave it extremely dry, so the oil glands will work hard to replace the oils. And there you have it, greasy hair after no more than 24 hours after the wash.

There are some mistakes that we all make regarding washing. And we have some helpful tips so that you will avoid them!

Use dry shampoo

If you still haven’t tried dry shampoos, now is the right time to start. You won’t believe how it can change the whole game. To avoid the powdery look, apply it in the evening, until the morning, the dry shampoo will absorb all the excess oils from your scalp. This will leave your hair looking fresh and clean. Whether you prefer powder or spray, feel free to experiment with different products to find the one that works for you.

Gentle shampoo formula

If you feel like your shampoo is drying out your scalp, this means that the formula is too harsh. Replace it with a mild and gentle shampoo that won’t strip your hair of its natural oils. Also, avoid using the store shampoos dedicated to greasy hair. They are so aggressive and will leave your hair extremely dry.

The right shampoo will make a huge difference. Look for sulfate-free shampoos next time you do your beauty shopping. Also, make sure that you give yourself some time. Your scalp needs to get used to mild shampoo formulas. At the start, you might feel like the shampoo isn’t cleaning your hair well. But, be sure that this always happens when you switch traditional shampoos with sulfate-free versions.

Do you use a hair conditioner? Make sure that you apply it on the ends only. Never apply on the scalp.

Check some second-day hairstyles

Don’t hurry up to wash your hair yet. When the second day comes, you can do fancy braid styles. You can use a braid powder to bring out the texture in your braids. Feel free to experiment, as this is ladies’ favorite hairstyle for hiding greasy hair.

First, try washing your hair every other day, until the scalp gets used to it. There are so many different hairstyles that you should try. Don’t be afraid to go for hair accessories as well. A fancy bow or scrunchie can take the attention away from your hair that starts to get greasy.

Don’t forget that curls hold better on day two. If you like sexy waves but your hair can’t hold them, do this on day two. This is women’s favorite trick to make the curls last longer.

Brush regularly

The hair oils usually build up on the top. Brush your hair regularly to distribute them all over the length. Naturally, these oils are there to moisten and make your hair shine. By distributing them all over you make a favor to your hair.

Avoid hot water

Hot water will dry out your scalp, making it produce more and more oils. Ladies with greasy hair and skin should avoid this at all costs. Instead, go for room temperature water that feels pleasant on your skin.

When you skip hair washing, you can always take a shower. However, make sure that you wear a cap to protect your hair from the humidity.