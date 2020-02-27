5 Things Every Woman Should Have in Their Diet

A well-rounded diet is crucial if you hope to live a long and healthy life. Unfortunately, there are several extremely important vitamins and nutrients that almost every woman fails to consume enough of on a daily basis.

Collagen

Collagen is a structural protein that the body naturally produces to help strengthen the connective tissues and bones in your body. Collagen is also very important in maintaining beautiful hair, tight youthful looking skin and healthy nails. The problem is that collagen production in the body drastically decreases after turning 30. A great way to boost the collagen levels in the body is by consuming bone broth. It is best to make your own bone broth in order to get the maximum benefits. Once the broth is done, you just slowly drink it like your favorite soup.

Protein Powder

It is generally recommended that the average woman consume 0.4 grams of protein for every pound of body weight. This can mean upwards of 50 grams of protein need to be consumed in one day. If you do not eat a lot of protein-rich foods, then it is going to be very difficult to reach this daily requirement. Luckily, you can easily boost your protein intake with protein powder. They even make protein powder specifically designed for women. This wonderful supplement can be added to your smoothies to give them a boost a flavor. You can also just enjoy a delicious protein shake for a healthy snack. Look for a protein powder for women specifically rather than a general formula that can be found at any local health and nutrition store.

Fiber

While women need to consume less fiber on a daily basis than men, they still are not getting enough of this key nutrient. You may be hesitant to increase your fiber intake because it will lead to extra bowel movements, but this thinking is very detrimental to your health. In addition to improved digestive wellness, fiber also works to boost your immune system and cognitive functioning. There is simply no excuse for failing short of the daily requirement of fiber because it is so easy to consume. A few delicious foods that are high in fiber include avocado, pears, carrots, popcorn and almonds.

Calcium

It is very important for women to add calcium to their diet because they are far more susceptible to osteoporosis and other similar conditions than men. The need for calcium is even more important if you are currently taking birth control. The hormones found in a lot of birth control pills actually reduces the levels of calcium in your body. Since a lack of calcium can absolutely destroy your health, it is time to start adding some to your diet. Start eating more cheese, yogurt, nuts and seeds. It is also a good idea to take a calcium supplement every day to ensure you get enough of this important mineral.

Water

Hydration is absolutely key when trying to stay healthy. The only way to truly keep the body hydrated is by limiting all of your liquid intake to water. Soda, coffee and tea may taste great, but they can actually increase your chances of dehydration. In addition to increasing your hydration, only drinking water also keeps you from consuming unnecessary calories in your beverages. It is now recommended to consume 0.5 ounces of water for every pound of body weight. If you currently weigh 140 pounds, then you should drink at least 70 ounces of water every day.

There is nothing more important than the overall health of your body. Make sure you stay in good health by adding more of these crucial ingredients to your diet.

