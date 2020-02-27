10 Pretty Piercing Ideas To Bolden Up Your Look

With the rise of the grunge aesthetic this year, people are more interested in getting piercings. Whether it’s on the face or the body, piercings can undoubtedly bolden up one’s look. There are multiple piercing styles to choose from – it all comes down to whether you want to show it off or keep it for yourself. If you are working in a corporate environment, you might want to get a piercing that you can occasionally show off, only if you decide. For this reason, we featured various piercing styles suitable for different preferences. If you are interested in getting piercings to spice up your look, scroll down to get inspired.

Photo Source: Pinterest

Among the different varieties of piercings, the nose piercing is the second most popular. There are multiple ways to pierce your nose, but the septum nose piercing leaves you space to rock statement jewelry. You can also wear a fake piercing of this kind if you want to change your look for an Instagram photo, for instance.