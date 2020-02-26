Seductive Blue Makeup Looks To Accent Your Gaze

Blue is officially back in the world of makeup. Love it or hate it, the favorite eyeshadow color of every ’80s icon, it’s working its way down the red carpet and in almost every beauty obsessive’s makeup bag. Even the Color Institute confirmed its comeback – Pantone declared Classic Blue as Color of 2020. It’s still unclear whether Pantone predicted or started the blue makeup trend, but we are so here for it! Blue is a universally flattering eyeshadow that can bring out the best of any eye color. This cool tone creates a stunning contrast on brown and warm-colored eyes. It also accents the beauty of baby blues, gray and green eyes. Not to mention that it offers multiple creative ways to rock it. We bring you nine seductive blue makeup looks to get your inspiration going.

Photo By @picturresque/Instagram

A lively blue tone will energize your look and accent your gaze. You don’t have to bother much – a blue eyeshadow all over your lids will give you a statement look.