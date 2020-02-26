The Most Influential Celebrities in Fashion You Should Learn From

Celebrities are like walking ads in the world of fashion. Every single piece they decide to wear becomes an instant hit. Check out the most influential celebs that you can take style cues from. The likes of Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Blake Lively and more are never-ending style inspo. Flip through this article to discover who can give you the best A-list style lessons.

Rihanna

The results of a global search platform Lyst showed that Rihanna is the most powerful celebrity influencer for the past year. Lyst analyzed over 100 million search queries in 2017 which showed that the pieces that Rihanna wore sold out only seconds after her public appearances. You can definitely learn the boldest style secrets from Bad Gal Riri.