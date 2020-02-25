The Prettiest Neon Hair Colors to Inspire Your Next Makeover

Once exclusive to celebrities and influencers, the neon hair trend is now loved by many bold souls around the globe. As mere mortals, we might not be able to match our neon hair to our Lamborgini as Cardi B did last year. But we can at least get all the attention just like celebrities do when they walk the streets! Although high maintenance, neon hair is too pretty to overlook. Neither Instagram makeup artists are making this easy for us. Posting mesmerizing neon-hued dye jobs every day, they feed our urge to book in the salon and get a dramatic neon makeover. Thinking of trying neon hair for yourself? We gathered some of the prettiest ideas we’ve stumbled upon for you to take to the salon as a reference.

Photo By @jenna_haha/Instagram

With so many options, it’s hard to make up your mind on one color, right? After all, if you’re going neon, you want to look as dramatic as possible. So, why limit your creative expression to a monochromatic dye job? Ask for a two-toned dye job that consists of contrasting colors to get the boldest look.