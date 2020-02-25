How to make your husband feel special today… just because

You’ve been together for what seems like an eternity. You love him to pieces, but all those conversations about the bills and the kids are, mildly put, a bit of a buzzkill. It would be nice to feel that spark again, see that look in his eyes again. You know which one.

But how? Luckily, it’s a lot simpler than a lot of people seem to think – no Fifty Shades of Grey private helicopter rides required! So send the kids to your Mom’s for the evening and get ready to get busy! Take a look at the easy ideas below and choose the right one to make your husband feel extra special today.

1. Sexy lingerie

Yes, a stretched old cotton t-shirt might be practical on an everyday basis, but this is no everyday occasion! Seeing you all dolled up in sexy lingerie for his eyes only is sure to make him feel like the luckiest guy alive. Add some heels to that ensemble and watch his jaw drop like it did the day he laid eyes on you for the first time. And that will make you feel pretty special, too. Now pour you both a glass of wine and watch him lose it over you.

2. A year’s worth of dates in a jar

What with you both being so busy, chances are you sometimes forget about the seemingly little things your relationship started out from – dates. But don’t underestimate power of the silly romance of a date to remind the both of you why you fell for each other in the first place.

So sit down and think about some of the places you visited at the beginning of your relationship, or maybe some posh new places you’ve been needing a good excuse to check out, and write each of them down on a little piece of paper. Then, put all of those little papers in a jar, and at the beginning of every month for the next 12 months, have him fish one out and then have your date night there. If you’ve been having trouble making time to spend the evening together, this should be great motivation to finally get out!

3. A good massage

Learning the basics of giving a relaxation massage is a skill you can acquire on YouTube! If you’re feeling especially ambitious, you can even attend a few classes. Then, when your husband comes home from a long day at work, surprise him with a relaxing massage courtesy of the sweetest, sexiest, most wonderful woman he knows. Men are much more sensitive than society gives them credit for, so just knowing how much effort you put into making him feel comfortable and loved will be something he never forgets.

Too many romantic relationships fade into friendships – and sure, friendships are great, but your relationship with your husband can be so much more! Make sure he feels the love tonight 😉 And let us know how it went in the comments!