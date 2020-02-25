Fashion Trends That are Going to Make a Buzz in 2020

Already into a new year, you can also expect something too. The incredible thing about fashion is that there is always something in store for you every year. This, however, does not mean that whatever was trending in 2019 will all over sudden disappear. You are still likely to come across fashion pieces from even 2017. Fashion is cyclic and never really goes away, it just finds the right time to go back to the limelight.

If you are looking to up your wardrobe game, here are some trends worth indulging in 2020.

1. Voluminous sleeves

You have probably come across puffy sleeves at the movies, fashion blogs, and celebrity social media pages. For the sleeves to be puffy, bows, raffles, and other details are incorporated into the sleeves of dresses and blouses.

For the colors, these outfits will come in many arrays, making it easy for you to pair the outfit. They add a sentimental look to your wardrobe: it is something that you will never go wrong with. If you don’t have puffy sleeves, maybe it’s time you went shopping.

2. Long dresses

Maxi dresses are still in style, and they will not be going anywhere anytime soon. They are the full statement of femininity and elegance. They come in comprehensive designs, straight designs, asymmetric, and other styles that will make you want to sample this undying trend. Dresses from Loro Piana and other maxi dress suppliers can be spotted anywhere in the city, not only because they are trending, but also the fact that they stand out. You can do different fabrics, colors, and textures.

3. Pleats

Pleats do not ever seem to go out of style. This trend is still here, and you should make the most out of it: if you haven’t already. It is a 70s trend, but worth trying out this year. The good thing is that you have so many choices of how you can wear them.

If you love pants, you have it! Pleated skirts and dresses express class, and you cannot help but fall in love with this design.

4. Denim skirts

They come in mini, midi, and maxi designs. If you are a lover of denim, this is some good news for you! You no longer have to get stuck with the same old denim pants. There is a lot to explore for denim bottom wear. They are absolutely trendy, and when well paired, denim skirts are ideal for any social event.

For a relaxed look, they can be worn with t-shirts and sneakers and flats. If you want a feminine touch, you can pair the trendy pieces with a puffy blouse and a flattering pair of heels.

If you had not been fashion-forward in the previous years, now is the time to work on your closet. There are tons of trendy designs to explore, and you have no excuse for sticking to your boring wardrobe. You can get started with the trends listed above.