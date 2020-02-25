Bridal Selfcare: 14 Beauty Tips For Every Bride

The wedding day is all about you. When you’re going to be the belle of the ball, you want to get every little thing right – and that means planning!

We know there are dozens of things to take care of and it’s easy to kind of forget to take care of yourself in the process. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with 14 beauty tips that will make sure that you put your best foot forward, come the big day.

1. Look After Your Face

You cannot be too careful here, really. Facials help a lot if you take some time out and choose a six-month plan at your local salon. Monthly gold facials can do wonders over this time period.

2. And You Hair!

The regular hair routine is good for, well, regular days. But the wedding day is special, and that means you need to put in a bit of extra care when it comes to your hair. You can time hair treatments (the ones that suit your hair best) in sync with your facials to save some time.

3. Hands And Feet

The best way to get your hands and feet glowing is to use a cleanser and moisturizer that you trust. No need to expose yourself to nasty chemicals here – stick with the products that you know work well. Use natural moisturizers like olive oil along with salt-based scrubs to add that natural glow.

4. Nails

Manicures and pedicures are all you need. It’s not really necessary to start these six or eight months prior. Even if you start 2 months out, you should get really good results. Have a chat with your stylist well in advance to see if you’re going to need any special treatments.

5. Another Tricky Part – Hair Removal!

The key here is to avoid any last-minute surprises. You know your body better than anyone else, and you know what hair removal methods work the best. Go with those, and if you want to go for something new, give yourself enough time. Starting regular hair removal treatments six months out should do the job.

6. Skin

It takes a long, long time for any skincare routine to come good. If you have enough time on your hands, you can create a completely new skincare plan from the scratch. If you’re short on time, it’s safer to go with a routine that skips chemical-heavy products.

7. Hydration

This is a non-negotiable. Staying well-hydrated every day, at all times is important not just for your skin, but for your overall health. There are tons of apps out there that will remind you when it’s time to drink water.

8. Exfoliation

Taking care of your skin on the outside is just as important. Exfoliation is tiring, we know – but there’s no way around it, really. For your face, avoid aggressive products and consider seeing a dermatologist if there are persistent problems like acne and blackheads.

9. Stay Active

Staying active not only keeps you in shape, it adds that unmistakable glow to your entire personality. Remember – being healthy and fit is the priority here. Consider joining your local gym and hiring a personal trainer to figure out how to plan your workout routine.

10. The Stylist

It’s never easy to find a stylist who understands what ideas you have in mind. Bridal stylists are usually very tough to get hold of. Make your appointments well in advance and don’t forget to ask them for a trial run. It’ll give you an idea of what to expect. Let them know of what your wedding dress is going to be like, so they can plan the makeup and hair scheme better.

11. The Wedding Dress

Three things to remember – know what you want, know where to get it from and know how long it will take. That’s pretty much it.

12. The Jewellery

Every piece of jewellery you wear on your wedding day, from earrings to necklaces and everything else in between, has to go well with your wedding dress and your personality. Thankfully, there are plenty of good jewellers out there who will make this deal a breeze for you. DC Jewellery, for example, offers elegant, exciting and exclusive bridal jewellery you can buy with a click.

13. Sleep Schedule

A good night’s sleep is important – there’s no alternative to it. If you have trouble sleeping, see if these apps can help you.

14. Mental Wellbeing

Planning a wedding can be immensely stressful. All that running around, making phone calls, sending invitations out, buying things and making sure everything falls in place does end up taking a toll on your mental wellbeing. Take some time out every day – even if it’s just half an hour – to reset and restore your mind. Do something that makes you happy: after all, this is all about you!