The Silver Hair Looks You Can Pull Off Even in 2020

Silver Hair Everything You Need to Know About Summers Hottest Trend 5
Prev1 of 8
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Silver hair is one of the most daring variations of blonde you can get. As we are leaving winter behind you might want to switch things up a bit. If you added warmth to your hair last spring, now you can change things up by turning yourself into an icy queen by getting a silver dye job. Here are the silver hair looks you can pull off even in 2020.

The-Silver-Hair-Looks-You-Can-Pull-Off-Even-in-2019

Photo By @winiarska_art/Instagram

Silver hair is really versatile. This neutral hair color allows you to add dimension with different grey tones. But why stick only to this color when you can use tones that blend seamlessly with grey to spice things up. This silver hair dye job has a dash of pastel lavender which adds life to the look.

Prev1 of 8
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.