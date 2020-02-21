Pretty Silver Highlights Dye Jobs To Brighten Up Your Look

Silver highlights are the hair trend that refuses to leave the spotlight. What started as a movement from mature women to embrace gray hair has evolved into a platinum blonde hair trend promoted by the likes of Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga. Ever since, the silver hair took many forms, especially because not everyone can pull off this daring dye job. You have to be very careful before going silver as this shade can wash out your complexion especially if you have a very fair skin tone. Those with warm hints in their skin should also avoid monochromatic silver dye jobs as it can make them too orangey.

On the other hand, silver hair is the best fit for those with cool undertones. But what to do when you are obsessed with this hair color and don’t fall into the last category? Silver highlights are here to give you the desired look without the risk of looking too pale or too warm. Scroll down to discover chic silver highlights dye jobs that you can take to the salon as a reference.

Photo By @guy_tang/Instagram

Turn your hair into an Insta-worthy moment by adding more pastel cool-toned dyes. The silver highlights will tone down the dramatic look, giving it more wearability.