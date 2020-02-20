While many think that women with thick hair have nothing to worry about when it comes to their hairstyle, the truth is not that simple. First, thick hair requires proper routine which is sometimes even more high-maintenance than for fine hair. Second, it doesn’t mean that if someone is blessed with thick hair, they wake up with a flawless hairstyle every morning. The main problem with thick hair is excessive bulkiness. Layered haircuts are a great way to make your hairstyle more weightless and give your strands a luxurious look. We selected the most flattering layered haircuts for thick hair to give your mane a makeover that shows its fullest potential.

Photo By @melanie.cutanddry/Instagram

Chunky layers styled in different directions will add more oomph and interest to your hair without making it look messy. It’s one of the best layered haircuts for thick hair.