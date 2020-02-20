Best Activities to Do on a Vegas Holiday

Las Vegas has been labelled the entertainment capital of the world, thanks to its many glitzy venues, casinos and restaurants. If you’re planning a trip to this unforgettable city, these are some of the best activities to add to your schedule while you’re visiting that go beyond snapping a picture of the iconic Vegas sign or gambling at one of the many stylish casinos along the Strip, when you could get the same experience playing online slots at home..

Enjoy an A-List Residency

Vegas residencies have become even more popular in recent years and they are now one of the highlights of a trip to the glamourous city. A-list celebrities regularly have shows here and everyone from Britney and Xtina to Celine Dion and Elton John have performed residency dates over the years. The performers and dates are always changing throughout the year, but you can always catch a show in Vegas and it’s highly recommended as an activity to do while you’re visiting.

View the Public Art Dotted throughout the City

Not all activities have to cost the earth when you’re travelling and one of the best activities to do in Vegas happens to be free. The city has a number of unique museums, but it also has a fantastic array of public art that’s free to view. The Palms Casino Resort has a public art collection on display, including work from the likes of Damien Hirst, Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat. There is also art featured at the famous Bellagio at the ‘O’ Theatre, in addition to murals and street art found throughout the different neighbourhoods.

Visit the Escape Rooms

If you’re a fan of puzzles and want your entertainment to be more real, an escape room is the perfect choice. The trend is growing in popularity around the world but, of course, Vegas does it bigger and better than anywhere else in the world. There are several options around the city for different themed rooms, from horror to science, to suit everyone.

Visit the Unique Museums

Downtown Vegas is home to the unique and beautiful Neon Museum that is well-worth a visit. The museum features the neon history of the retro Vegas, with old school lights and signs from the golden age of the city. Accompanied by music to match the experience of Vegas over the decades, the light and video display titled ‘Brilliant’ by artist Craig Winslow is also worth checking out. There’s also the Mob Museum where you can browse three levels of exhibits dedicated to the legacy of organised crime in America, including a unique underground ‘speakeasy’ that’s hidden in the basement of the museum.

Take a Helicopter Ride Over the City

If you want the full Vegas-at-night experience, there’s no better view than from above and a helicopter ride is the ideal way to do it in style. You can take tours of the strip from this angle and it’s an unforgettable experience that will really bring the city to life in a way that driving through it can’t match.

Photo: Pixabay.com