Why You Should Add CBD Cream to Your Beauty Routine

If you’ve heard about the effects of CBD, the number one thing you’ve probably heard is that it can help with anxiety and pain. These are the two most common uses of CBD, but there are many other ways to apply CBD into your daily life. An up and coming trend is to incorporate a topical CBD cream into your beauty routine.

Many people have tried CBD beauty creams and loved them, and there’s budding research to indicate it could help with a number of skincare problems. If you’re looking for something to treat skin abnormalities, fight aging, or even refresh you in the morning, here are a few benefits you could see if you use CBD beauty creams daily.

CBD Treats Acne

Persistent acne targets about 10 percent of the population. It’s worse for some people than others based on hormone levels, genetics, diet, exercise, stress, and other factors. No matter who it targets, it’s a huge source of irritation and embarrassment for the individual.

Over-the-counter acne treatments are rarely fully effective, and it can be difficult to find the source of the acne and treat it from there. Therefore, those plagued with acne will spend thousands on solutions to beat it.

Now, many with persistent acne are turning to CBD. Some studies, including a 2014 review, have considered the way CBD affects sebum production. Researchers have found promising results in CBD reducing the production of oily sebum and minimizing acne.

Other studies, including this 2016 report, have antifungal and antibacterial effects that can prevent dirt and pollutants from entering your pores and causing infections or acne.

CBD is also believed to have anti-inflammatory properties, helping to reduce painful breakouts of cystic acne. When applied daily or as an overnight spot treatment, it could help to bring down inflammation and let the skin heal at a quicker rate.

CBD Diminishes Shiny Skin

Because CBD is supposed to effectively reduce sebum production, it can also reduce the appearance of shiny, oily skin. If you’re constantly powdering your nose to diminish the glare or feeling uncomfortable with the dampness of your oily skin, CBD creams may be able to help.

If you’re not opposed to it, you can also purchase CBD oils, capsules, or gummies online (as long as the THC content is non-existent or less than 0.3 percent). When taken internally, it’s believed that it can work with your endocannabinoid system to help hormonal levels reach homeostasis. A calmer endocannabinoid system will reduce hormonal breakouts for you.

CBD Chases Away Cancer Agents

CBD is also believed to have antioxidant properties which are known to chase away free radicals. CBD creams are a great option for after-sun skin creams that can both soothe the burn of a sunburn and help to prevent the development of cancer.

Many people use CBD creams mixed with a high SPF sunscreen to increase the protection of the sunscreen against the sun. The CBD content in the creams might help to prevent burn that could lead to skin cancer even after your sunscreen has worn off.

Again, the research is thin here, but with virtually no side effects to using CBD cream, there’s little risk in trying it. If it could help prevent skin cancer, one of the most common cancers in the world, it’s worth a try!

CBD Relieves Eczema Breakouts

Those who suffer from eczema, psoriasis, and other inflammatory skin diseases know the perils of trying to find products that work. Steroid creams seem to do the trick, but you can only use those so often, and if you use too much, it will bleach your skin.

Many people are turning to CBD for the treatment of their inflammatory skin conditions. Parents are even using topical treatments on their children with eczema because it doesn’t have the side effects of steroid creams but is often just as effective.

It’s believed that the CBD penetrates the top layers of skin and targets the inflammation that causes eczema flareups. It also has antioxidant and normalizing properties that can remove some of the irritation and redness. When combined with other ingredients like colloidal oatmeal and chamomile, it could also help to relieve itching.

CBD Smooths Wrinkles

CBD has emerged in some brands as an anti-aging cream or serum. It’s believed that the CBD’s antioxidant, ant-radical, and normalizing properties can eliminate some of the damage-causing elements that lead to wrinkles. It might also help to give the skin more elasticity and smooth out some of those wrinkles.

It could also have other anti-aging properties like removing dark spots and stretch marks. As an example, many pregnant or post-partum women also use CBD creams to help minimize the appearance of stretch marks. While pregnant and breastfeeding, you’ll want to use a low-dose CBD cream and discuss it with your doctor before doing so to avoid any risks of it reaching the fetus. It’s very unlikely that it will penetrate that deeply, but you should always check with your doctor first.

CBD Soothe Irritated Skin

It’s not exactly clear with the limited research available why CBD can be so effective at soothing skin irritations. However, it’s believed to have something to do with the anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and pain-relieving properties of CBD. Most CBD creams also have skin-soothing ingredients in them, and CBD helps to maximize the effectiveness.

One of the biggest benefits according to users is that CBD is viable for those with sensitive skin. It’s not always easy to find effective products when your skin is easily irritated, but CBD creams are designed to create a soothing, non-irritated sensation for the users.

According to those who use CBD regularly, it’s important for individuals to make CBD a daily part of their beauty regimen for ultimate results. The CBD only stays in the system for a couple of days, and when it cycles out, it takes the protective properties with it. Apply CBD creams daily for the best effect.