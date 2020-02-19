5 Tips for a Healthier, Happier Mind

There isn’t one particular secret to happiness, it is something that may need working on by showing yourself some self-love and taking time to adjust your life to help find the things that increase your happiness. Relationships, your health, career, and friendships can all affect your level of happiness and you can feel like some aspects are out of your control but here are some actions you can take that are well within your control:

Have a diet that gives you a mood boost

Sometimes you are too busy to prepare healthy meals, or you enjoy some naughty food when you are feeling a bit low. Your diet has a direct link to your mood and can make a huge difference in how happy you are. Alcohol is one of the big ones to try and cut out or avoid, given that it is a depressant, and processed meats, fried foods and dairy with high-fat content are all foods that some argue worsen the symptoms of depression. Foods that are proven to boost mood include berries, Omega-3 fatty acids, oats, nuts, and seeds.



“Staying Healthy – Berries and nuts every” (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Maria Eklind

Spend more time outdoors

The weather might not be great, or you might not have much time to spare but spending more time outdoors can make you feel happier. Doing exercise outdoors is a really good way to get a mood boost but even if you don’t feel like doing anything strenuous, just going for a long walk can help by raising the amount of oxygen in your brain, which then gives you a little boost. You will also be benefitting from higher levels of Vitamin D from sunlight, which also has a lot of positive health advantages.

Source: Pixabay

Set yourself goals and targets

When you want to achieve something, the best way to stay motivated and monitor your progress is to set yourself specific targets. That might involve a weight loss amount, the number of hours exercise you do, or any other sort of metric that you can record to motivate yourself to work towards. You should review your progress on a regular basis so that you can see how well you are doing and make any changes, if necessary, to stay on track.

Be prepared for the future

It’s not all about setting yourself targets, though. Another way to give yourself a bit more clarity about the future and prepare yourself for life’s events is by spending more time reflecting on your current situations. It may help to visit a psychic for tarot readings and discuss your future and present situations. Tarot readings cover every aspect of your life, including relationships, work, family, and anything else that might be playing on your mind.

Invest in your social life

If you keep getting too busy to go out with friends or keep putting off going to a class because you’re not in the mood, this can be limiting your happiness. Socializing is key to staying happy, so whether you meet up with a friend for a coffee, go to watch a good film at the cinema, or take a class with people who have similar interests, these moments are filled with feel-good factors. It can therefore be beneficial to try to keep up a healthy social life.

Increasing your level of happiness is key in nurturing good mental health, so make sure that you spend time on some of the above to keep your happiness levels up.