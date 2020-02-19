2000s Fashion is Alive and Well in 2020: Y2K Outfits to Wear Now

“The early 2000s was such a fun and iconic era for fashion,” Paris Hilton embraced her favorite era in a Twitter post. “People didn’t have stylists and actually had personal style. Now everyone kinda looks the same!”

She has a point. Although guilty for making us wear extremely low-waisted jeans that would show off our bum every time we sit, the former reality star is undeniably right.

The 2000s had no fashion bloggers to influence our style. Yet, we were bold enough to experiment with wild colors, prints, and styles. To be honest, it didn’t always look pretty, but at least we had fun! On the other hand, Y2K served some iconic looks that we secretly wish would go back in style again. Good news: In the past few years, a subtle comeback of some Y2K trends finally happened. From velvet tracksuits to tube tops, our obsession with the 2000s took over our wardrobes. We are not exaggerating. Pinterest claimed one of the most popular searches for 2020 is “Y2K outfits.” If you are a fan of the 2000s fashion aesthetic, you are in the right place to discover all the cool ways you can wear Y2K outfits in 2020.

Photo Source: Pinterest

The beloved two-piece sets that are so popular RN are not something the gen Z has invented. The 2000s fashion gal’s wardrobe was filled with sexy two-piece sets covered in cute prints.