Crocodile Nails Are Instagram’s Next Big Animal Print Trend

Crocodile Nails Are Instagram's Next Big Animal Print Trend

Although not as popular as leopard and snakeskin print, chances are that crocodile print has already found its way into your wardrobe. Whether it’s a belt, fancy boots or a daring pair of pleather trousers, the crocodile print can elevate any outfit. When it comes to nails, the 2019’s biggest manicure trend tortoiseshell nails just got a major upgrade – crocodile nail art. Nail artists took our obsession for textured, animal print manicures to the next level by introducing mesmerizing crocodile-inspired nail designs. Want to rock crocodile nails? We gathered the prettiest crocodile print manicures to get your inspiration going.

crocodile nails are instagram's next big animal print trend
Photo By @chrmdbysarah/Instagram

Unlike last year’s tortoiseshell nail art that was intended to give neutral nail polishes a playful vibe, the crocodile nails are about exploring your wild side.

Prev1 of 10
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.