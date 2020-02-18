Crocodile Nails Are Instagram’s Next Big Animal Print Trend
Although not as popular as leopard and snakeskin print, chances are that crocodile print has already found its way into your wardrobe. Whether it’s a belt, fancy boots or a daring pair of pleather trousers, the crocodile print can elevate any outfit. When it comes to nails, the 2019’s biggest manicure trend tortoiseshell nails just got a major upgrade – crocodile nail art. Nail artists took our obsession for textured, animal print manicures to the next level by introducing mesmerizing crocodile-inspired nail designs. Want to rock crocodile nails? We gathered the prettiest crocodile print manicures to get your inspiration going.
Unlike last year’s tortoiseshell nail art that was intended to give neutral nail polishes a playful vibe, the crocodile nails are about exploring your wild side.