Amazing Pointers to Styling in Extreme Cold Weather

Winter weather can be brutal when it comes to fashion and lifestyle. A fashionista during winter cannot simply stay indoors bundled up next to a fire due to the snow outside. Work needs to be done, events need to be attended all the while looking impeccable. The key rule when it comes to clothing for the cold season is all about insulation between yourself and the environment. Putting on a heavy parka such as the impressive ones from Canada Goose will simply not cut it for some events.



For the fashion-savvy individuals, layering is the absolute go-system for extreme weather conditions. The “layering system” simply means wearing different clothes layer after layer to ensure the comfort of the wearer. It acts as insulation for the cold weather as well as an expression of fashion. Layering gives us the room to prepare for eventualities that may arise during the day. If the weather seems nice outside, you may pack some essentials whilst wearing the base layer.



Wool, silk and polypropylene are the best materials for the winter season. Many would place cotton in this category but this couldn’t be further from the truth. Cotton should be avoided at all costs as it takes the body’s heat quickly leaving you cold and shivering. Additionally, cotton when wet loses its insulation exposing one to hypothermia, which can be life-threatening if not attended to promptly. Wool and silk, on the other hand, is durable, odour resistant and insulates better even when wet. There are 4 main components when it comes to the layering system;



THE BASE LAYER

The underwear – also known as the base layer – is the foundation of layering and sits directly on the skin. The main job of the base layer is to wick off any sweat and regulate the body’s temperature. The best material for the base layer is wool as it’s able to dry quickly and doesn’t stink up too easily. Synthetic materials also make a good base layer to individuals who are allergic to wool or find it itchy. Blends of wool and synthetic materials are becoming more popular as they are odour resistant and quick drying. If you are more active or athletic, a base layer during winter may be sufficient and you wouldn’t need to stack up.



THE MIDDLE LAYER

The middle layer is the one that traps your body heat and provides insulation. It should be breathable and wick away any moisture from the base layer to be evaporated. Depending on the level of cold, one can adorn a lightweight fleece or wool sweaters in milder conditions. Full-on puffy parkas can be worn when it’s extremely chilly. When the weather forecasts are favourable, a base layer and middle layer might be all you need.



THE OUTER LAYER

The outer layer is meant to protect the body from rain, wind or snow. This layer should be breathable enough to allow sweat and water vapour to evaporate out of the body. Shell jackets are the best option as opposed to bulky coats that will render you uncomfortable and sweaty from all the layers underneath. Layering involves regularly adding or removing layers to keep the body temperature even. For instance, your morning can start off extremely cold needing you to have all the layers on for warmth. Over the lunch hour, the weather then lightens up and it becomes warm hence time to let the outer layer go. When afternoon thunderstorms roll in, you can simply throw in your shell jacket and you are warm and dry again.