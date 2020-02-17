’90s Grunge Fashion Outfits You Can Pull Off Today

If you were a teenager somewhere in the late ’80s or ’90s, you must’ve been obsessed with the grunge aesthetic. The look was everywhere from the music scene to street fashion. The likes of Neil Young (the Godfather or Grunge), Smashing Pumpkins and Nirvana promoted the grunge fashion through their style. The rebels followed their example, rocking band t-shirts, floral dresses, and flannel shirts. Grunge fashion appeared as a result of Generation X’s disapproval of the principals of capitalism. They didn’t want to “serve the machine,” rather live a free life with messy hair, bold makeup, and vintage clothing. Surprisingly, Pinterest’s searches for “grunge fashion” are on the rise in 2020, with thousands of youngsters eager to revive the ’90s grunge aesthetic. If you need some inspo on how to nail this retro trend, scroll down to discover the chicest grunge fashion outfits you can pull off even today.

Photo Source: Pinterest

The grunge aesthetic is pretty easy to embrace. First, you’d want to look into your wardrobe from back in the day. If you are younger, you might want to borrow some pieces from your mother’s high school wardrobe. Vintage items are a huge part of grunge fashion outfits.