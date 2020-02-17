4 Common Style Mistakes to Avoid on a First Date

About to go on a first date and not sure what you should wear? That’s pretty normal really, and most people often feel quite nervous about their style choices seeing as they only get one chance to make a first impression.

Although there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to what you should or should not wear, there are some common style mistakes that you should try to avoid on your date:

Wearing something uncomfortable

Never make the mistake of wearing something uncomfortable on the first date. All it will do is make you feel awkward and it could even result in embarrassing situations.

Instead, you should pick an outfit that makes you feel good and that you’d be willing to wear on a normal basis. At the end of the day your goal should be to look like the best version of yourself, and not something you aren’t.

Going for a haircut too close to the date

If you happen to get a bad haircut too close to your date and hate it, you will probably feel awful. Odds are you’ll end up feeling uncomfortable throughout your date, and you won’t be able to relax or enjoy it.

Assuming you know about your date well in advance, try not to schedule a haircut anytime close to it. Generally it’s better to not get your hair cut than it would be to risk getting one that throws you off your game.

Not dressing for the right type of date

It always helps to know what type of date you’re going on, so that you can dress accordingly. The last thing that you want to do is overdress or underdress, or wear something that is going to make you look out of place.

If you’re in charge of arranging the date and aren’t sure what you should do, you could try a spontaneous option such as the Date Night Decider



Once you know what type of date you’re going on, it should be easy enough to choose an outfit that fits.

Constantly readjusting your outfit

Have you ever been on a date where the other party was constantly readjusting their outfit? Did it make you feel uneasy?

While it is normal to have to adjust your outfit at times, you should try to avoid any outfits that are too fiddly and will require you to adjust them frequently. In fact if you do have to readjust your outfit it would be better to excuse yourself first.

All in all it shouldn’t be too hard for you to avoid these style mistakes. If you do, your date should go a whole lot more smoothly and you should make a great first impression.

Keep in mind that your goal when choosing an outfit for a first date should be to find one that shows off who you are – and not one that makes you look like someone else.