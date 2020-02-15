What to Look for When Buying Women’s Sneakers in 2020

Fashion trends come and go throughout the seasons. This is absolutely no different when it comes to sneakers. Each season, different sneaker trends arise and steal the spotlight over others. If you are a fashion-forward person, you should be in-the-know on the latest trends from your clothing to your watches, from your jewelry to your sneakers. After all, details play a key role in fashion. But it can be hard to keep up with the latest sneaker trends, as bloggers can be less likely to give you the 411 on sneaker styles. So, we are here to bring you the latest sneaker trends for women in 2020. Be sure to pick your favorite trendy style and see what we mean by checking out these trendy Women’s designer sneakers.

Name Brands

First, we said it above, and we’ll say it again. Be sure to check out name brands. Real fashionistas can always tell the knockoffs versus the real deal. Investing a little more in name-brand sneakers tells everyone that you are stylish, you are up to date on the latest trends, and you mean business. In fact, designer sneakers are the only designer item you need on your person. The rule is, too many clashing designer pieces don’t look well together. You need to pick and style your designer pieces appropriately. So, if your clothes aren’t name brand, no one will ask questions when they see that you are wearing stylish shoes. I’ve seen many women in all black clothing that doesn’t stand out use colorful designer shoes as their statement piece in their look, and it really draws the attention on them in the best way possible.

Sparkles

Sparkles are in, as seen in the Gold Glitter Diamond Sneakers by Jimmy Choo. This year, shoes with “jelly” coloring, sparkles, and shine will work as the perfect accent piece to your look. I would absolutely go for these gorgeous gold shoes but pair them down with jeans and a solid black or white top so the shoes do all the talking in the look. Pairing this with other colors will look too clashing. But denim and solid white compliment the sparkle look just right.

Simplicity

This year, simplicity is a great tool to use in your footwear. Wearing plain single-colored, subdued sneakers is the perfect way to accent your colorful clothing. As mentioned above, you need one statement piece in your look and it’s either the shoes or the clothing. If you go with loud clothing, pick sneakers with little detail and a small “Prada” sign on them like the White Gabardine Sneakers from Prada. Or pick the Golden Goose White and Silver Hi Star Sneakers adorned by just a little bit of silver and a star. Simplicity is in, and it looks great on everyone’s feet.

A Lot of White

With simplicity comes a lot of white. White is the colorless color that is in this year! Be sure to switch to the style of the year and pick up a pair of your favorite sneakers in the color white. You’ll be glad you did!

Bright Colors, Specifically Pink

While white is in, so are certain loud colors: namely pink! Bright pink shoes are absolutely in such as Versace’s Pink Cross Chainer Sneakers or Balenciaga’s White and Pink Triple S sneakers which combine elements of the white and pink trends! If you go for the pink sneaker trend, be sure to make that your statement piece and wear with subdued clothing or match with more pink or other warm-toned colors.

Follow our trend guide above, and you are sure to be rocking the best sneaker styles in 2020.

