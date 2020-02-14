Best Online Casino Bonuses

As we have already mentioned in the our previous article, one of the main advantages of playing in online casinos rather than land based gambling venues is the wide range of bonuses that you can get as an online gambler. These offers can include anything, from free spins and free cash to match up bonuses and cashback, from loyalty rewards to exclusive VIP perks for online gamblers. This list can be literally endless. Check out the tastiest bonuses that you can get on the most popular and reliable gambling websites for Canadian players!

Welcome Bonus

Welcome package is definitely the most popular kind of bonus that you can get in most gambling venues on the web. As a rule, welcome package is offered to newly registered gamblers on their initial deposits. Usually, online casinos give match deposit bonuses with a fixed percentage of the money you’ve deposited. Based on the number of your deposit, the percentage may differ. For instance, in 888 casino, which is among the top Canadian gambling websites with truly impeccable reputation, new gamblers can get as much as up to €1500 on their initial five deposits.

Specifically, you’ll get 100% up to €100 for the first deposit (bonus code — Welcome1), 30% up to €350 for the second deposit (bonus code — Welcome2), 30% up to €350 for the third deposit (bonus code — Welcome3), 30% up to €350 for the fourth deposit (bonus code — Welcome4), and 30% up to €350 for the last of your initial five deposits (bonus code — Welcome5). Be aware that usually there’s a specified time frame within which you must have all your initial deposits to be eligible for the welcome package. For example, in 888, you have to make all the following four deposits within a week after making the first gambling deposit with 888.

No Deposit Bonus

Well, yes. There are such tasty casino promos as no deposit casino bonuses that make happy any gambler on the web. As it says right in this type of bonus, you can get it without making any deposits. In such a way, you can enjoy gaming on the web without spending your personal funds. In fact, it’s quite a reasonable way to test real money gambling while paying absolutely free of charge! What an amazing offer, huh?

No deposit bonus is quite a rare thing, in fact. That’s why we suggest that you look through the table below that serves to recommend to you the top licensed Canadian online casinos where you can get this mouth-watering offer! As you can see it yourself, this kind of promo can be of two types, either free cash or free spins. Opt for the one that appeals to you most and enjoy these amazing online gambling perks right away!

Online Casino No Deposit Bonus 888 $88 and 30 Free Spins Leo Vegas 22 free spins Bob 10 free spins Cruise Casino 55 Free Spins Fun 11 free spins Mr Green 25 Free Spins Spintropolis €10 slotjoint 50 spins

VIP Bonus

Isn’t it cool being treated like a very important person? That’s exactly what you can experience in the reputable generous casinos such as Jackpot City, Rich, Spin Palace or any other worth online casino. What’s cool about VIP promo? Well, you’d better check it yourself! VIP bonuses vary from one gambling website to another and strictly depends on your VIP level that you can upgrade by accumulating loyalty points. Loyalty points are given for playing different real money games. Basically it works the following way: the more money you wager, the more loyalty points you can get; the more loyalty points, the higher your VIP level; the higher your VIP status, the more gambling perks you can get! Usually, VIP bonus grants you not only various online gaming privileges (e.g., increased withdrawal limits, cashback on your losses, VIP tournaments), but also some truly exclusive prizes including invitations to VIP events, cruise vouchers, luxurious cars and many more!

Summary

As you can see, there’s truly an incredibly wide range of tasty offers that you can get in online casinos. No denying, availability of so many cool promotions is among the most plausible arguments to convince you that online gaming is much more exciting, fun, and financially rewarding than playing in land based gambling venues!