The Sexiest Underboob Moments Delivered By Celebs

sexiest-celebrity-underboob-main-image
Prev1 of 16
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

If you thought that plunging necklines are sexy, you have to take a second look! These major underboob moments are as sultry as it gets. And they are all presented by your favorite celebrities, who don’t seem to stop surprising us with their fashion choices. Swipe through the pictures below to get all the inspiration you need for a sexier outfit.

Elsa Hosk

Sexiest-Underboob-Moments-Delivered-By-Celebs-elsa hosk

Photo Credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

The gorgeous Victoria’s Secret star showed a serious case of underboob in the tiniest white tube top we’ve ever seen. She opted for an all-white ensemble that is oh-so fashionable.

Prev1 of 16
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Martina Todorovska
Martina Todorovska is a content contributor for website-design-los-angeles.com and a full-time freelancer focused on the fields of fashion and beauty. What started as a way to stay busy and updated with fashion trends, turned out the be the job of her dreams. She is a graduated Doctor of Dental Medicine and currently finishing her Master Studies.