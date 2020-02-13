The Sexiest Underboob Moments Delivered By Celebs

If you thought that plunging necklines are sexy, you have to take a second look! These major underboob moments are as sultry as it gets. And they are all presented by your favorite celebrities, who don’t seem to stop surprising us with their fashion choices. Swipe through the pictures below to get all the inspiration you need for a sexier outfit.

Elsa Hosk

The gorgeous Victoria’s Secret star showed a serious case of underboob in the tiniest white tube top we’ve ever seen. She opted for an all-white ensemble that is oh-so fashionable.