All The Pretty Ways To Rock Mint Green Hair

Instagram, Pinterest, real-life – there’s one unexpected shade that has made its way to our makeup bags, wardrobes, and hearts! Mint green is the mesmerizing pastel hue that got everyone obsessed. Against all odds, mint green continued to be on-trend throughout the cold season putting its darker wintery sisters such as military green and emerald green in the shade. The latest obsession with mint green comes from the hair department. Do you think mint green hair is hard to pull off? Let’s find out! Flip through this article to discover all the pretty ways you can rock mint green hair.

Monochromatic Mind Green Dye Job

Photo By @hairspells_/Instagram

If you want to embrace this beautiful pastel shade in full force, go for a statement monochromatic dye job in a glossy finish.