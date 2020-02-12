What Makes Online Casinos a Better Option Compared to Land-Based Venues

We’ve done several pieces on casino entertainment, including both online casinos as well as land-based locations, and everybody who knows a thing or two about casinos and the industry in general is aware that online casinos are becoming increasingly popular at the expense of land-based casinos.

While the land-based casino industry isn’t in a serious decline, a trip to Las Vegas is still a very good idea for a weekend full of fun with your best friends, many prefer to spin the reels on their mobile device or laptop, as a hassle-free option. Here we’re going to have a look at the advantages of online casinos and online casino gaming over conventional gaming.

Convenience

This is probably the most obvious and the strongest reason why so many players prefer a game or two on their mobile device or laptop over a trip to the local casino – let’s be honest, it is a lot more convenient.

There’s no need to go anywhere and you have immediate access to a large number of options, both in terms of specific online gaming operators, as well as when it comes to particular games, i.e. the gaming options that are available.

Time Efficiency

Tightly linked to convenience, time efficiency is another factor. You can still have a go on your favorite game, regardless whether that is Double Bubble slot, French Roulette or some Blackack variant, and still make to the night out with your friends.

With mobile casino gaming and its rising popularity, you can have a go at a game while queueing for tickets or while community to and from work, as long as you have a stable internet connection.

Game selection

We mentioned this above, but it is so important that it deserves its own section. The variety provided by online casinos is hardly comparable to what it is at offer at land-based venues. Most online casinos offer hundreds of different online slots, including 3-reel, 5-reel games, megaways slots, as well as slots featuring progressive jackpots. As for the game themes, slots have come a long way since the time when most games looked similar, both in terms of winning combinations, as well as in terms of featured symbols.

And it makes complete sense, online casinos aren’t limited in a spatial sense, they can put as many slot machines and there isn’t a limit on the number of people who can play the same game at once either.

Bonuses

Online casinos offer bonuses and other perks and benefits that aren’t available at land-based casinos. For instance, as soon as you register and make your first deposit you will have a chance to claim a welcome bonus, offered at all new players, whereas at a land-based casino you aren’t going to get anything of that sort.

In addition to bonuses for newbies, most online casinos also offer bonuses for standard players, based on their activities, as well as themed bonuses ahead of holidays or other special occasions.

Make a night of it

And yes, a night at a land-based venue is a proper night-out, you can put on an outfit, have a few cocktails, have dinner at the casino restaurant and what not, whereas, online gaming is more of a night-in form of entertainment. After all, the convenience element allows you to put on a pair of sleepers and order takeaway, but online gaming doesn’t have to be all that mundane.

You can invite a group of friends, each with a laptop, tablet or a smartphone, all wearing evening clothes, serve drinks, hors d’oeuvres, you know the works.