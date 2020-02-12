5 Ways to Create a Beautiful, Versatile Wardrobe

Let’s face it, we all want a gorgeous wardrobe without having to spend thousands of dollars on dozens of different items and pieces. If you’d rather simplify your closet and get rid of clothes you don’t like wearing, it’s time to consider creating a more versatile wardrobe. A versatile wardrobe simply means that you have a few key pieces in your closet that you can mix-and-match to look completely unique. By doing so, you’re saving money on buying new pieces and you’re still able to look your absolute best.

Use Neutral or Matching Colors

One of the best ways to make your closet more versatile is with neutral and matching colors. This doesn’t mean that every single item you own is black, but it’s a good idea to stick to neutrals so that you are able to then mix-and-match them with one another. For example, if you have a tan t-shirt, you’re able to wear it with black pants, white shorts or navy-blue leggings. On the other hand, if your clothes are heavily patterned, you won’t likely be able to mix them with many other items.

Add Jewelry

Rather than opt for large, gaudy pieces, you need some high-quality neutral jewelry items in your wardrobe. This allows you to wear the pieces you own with virtually any outfit. When shopping with Love & Promise Jewelry, you’re able to choose pieces that are ethically sourced and made using high-quality materials that are designed to last. Adding just a touch of sparkle to your outfit can really help in creating a look that you’ll love.

Choose Cardigans and Sweaters

Regardless of where you’re living, it’s always a good idea to have a few cardigans and sweaters readily on hand. This is because the sweater you choose can be worn over t-shirts and tank tops, creating an entirely different look for you. As with your regular clothing, try to opt for more neutral colors so that you’re able to pair the sweaters you have with just about any shirt and pant set in your closet.

Have Several Pairs of Go-To Shoes

The shoes you wear can either make or break an outfit. Because of this, it’s important that you have several go-to pairs that are comfortable and stylish. For example, you might want one pair that is specific for work and business and another for going out to dinner or on a date. Having these shoes in more versatile colors can help in providing you with a look for just about any outfit that you own.

Think All-Weather

Rather than putting away the summer clothes and taking out the winter ones, you need to create a wardrobe that is weather-friendly. This simply means that the clothing can be worn regardless of the weather outside and still look appropriate. Some ways to accomplish this include having some sweaters and cardigans available as well as some lightweight and heavy jackets. You might want to have a few pairs of pants and capris on-hand for when the weather outside begins to change.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

How to Build a Functional and Fashionable Wardrobe