The Craziest Beauty Trends We’ve Seen on Instagram

Instagram has come a long way! Nowadays influencers invent new trends just to show them off on this social media platform. These trends are often unwearable but pretty to look at! Take a look at the craziest beauty trends we’ve seen on Instagram.

Glitter Roots

Photo By @sophiehannahbeauty/Instagram

We must admit that we’d try this hair trend! Decorating your roots with glitter is one of the prettiest things we’ve seen lately. No need to wait until the festival season, just add some glitter on your hair for the next glamorous event on your calendar.

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.