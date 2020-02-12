all the ways to rock lavender hair

Our obsession with lavender started Back in 2018 when Pantone announced Ultra Violet as Color of the Year. At first, we thought this vibrant purple shade is a bit challenging to incorporate in our wardrobe and beauty routine. It was clear that we needed a more wearable alternative, at least for those not willing to experiment with bold hues. Lavender came as the perfect solution due to the fact that this pastel shade was easier to mix and match – and may we say prettier. With the rise of the pastel obsession, we embraced lavender through our wardrobe, makeup and hair. This unexpectedly wearable hue looks insanely beautiful in the form of a dye job. Don’t believe us? Flip through this article to discover all the creative ways to rock lavender hair.

Metallic Lavender Hair

Photo By @valecatscoiffure/Instagram

If you are as obsessed with this pastel color as we are, ask your hair colorist for a metallic lavender dye job from roots to ends. To maintain that shine, we recommend using a glossing spray on a regular basis.