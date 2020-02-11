Use These Tricks To Find The Best Diet For You

Considering going on a diet? If so, you should be aware that most diets don’t work. After all, this probably isn’t your first diet. It’s important that you know that you are not the “problem” with any one particular diet. The problem is that they are one-size-fits-all and often unsustainable. Certain diets are proven to bring quick weight-loss for just about anyone who tries them – but most people put the weight right back on.

This does not mean that trying a popular diet is pointless. On the contrary, there are some excellent ways to lose some weight while becoming healthier in the process. You simply have to choose a diet that is right for you, both in terms of physical impact and sustainability.

Try these tricks to find the best diet for you.

Get a DNA test

A home DNA test can be the first step towards finding the perfect diet. I know, this sounds wild at first. However, once you have the context it makes plenty of sense. DNA tests tell you all you need to know about your physical makeup, including which foods are good for you, which foods will slow down your metabolism, and what you should avoid.

Choose the best DNA test for weight loss and you’ll learn a lot about your body. Instead of blindly going along with a diet that supposedly works for everyone, you can then pick the right diet that directs you to the foods that are good for you in particular.

Get a blood test

Yes, we’re sticking to the scientific factors for now. A blood test is an important starting point for a number of reasons. Firstly, there are certain foods which are better for your particular blood type, and others which will hamper your diet. But beyond finding which foods will help you lose weight, getting a blood test will also ensure you don’t start a diet that is dangerous for you.

For example, if you find out that your liver is already under pressure for some reason (whether from illness, chronic medication, or alcohol use) you will need to avoid diets which put further pressure on your liver. There are countless other examples of what can come up in a blood test that should help guide you in choosing a diet that helps you lose weight without putting your life in danger.

Choose an easy diet

I know that if you want to lose weight, your instinct is going to be to choose the most drastic diet you can find. You’ll stop eating carbs or do long days of fasting. However, this is the worst possible strategy for losing weight. Or rather, it’s the worst strategy for keeping the weight off.

Any diet you choose should be about changing the way you eat, making your lifestyle healthier as a whole. If you are simply trying to shed pounds, you will eventually slip. Your body will be so thankful for your unplanned cheat day, that it will demand more. Your diet won’t last much longer.

Choose a diet which allows you to eat the foods you love in moderation, and that doesn’t require difficult and possibly dangerous commitments. The “easy” route is most likely the best long-term plan.

