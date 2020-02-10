bold colorful undercut hairstyles for women

With the rise of many daring trends such as neon makeup and mint green hair, ladies are slowly becoming more open to experimenting with their looks. Undercut hairstyles are one of those unexpected trends that are getting insane attention on Pinterest RN. Influenced by all the colorful obsession that is going on on social media and on the streets, the undercut is no longer just a hidden detail that one can show off only with an updo. Salons confirm that clients are into colorful undercut hairstyles that can’t go unnoticed. Looking to get an undercut or revamp yours? We bring you the hottest colorful undercut looks to inspire your next hair makeover.

Photo By @isa.professional/Instagram

If you are already a fan of Pantone’s Color of the Year 2020 Classic Blue, this tonal undercut hairstyle is perfect for you. Embracing all shades of blue including Pantone’s dark, midnight blue shade of choice, this undercut look will get all eyes on you. Even if you don’t feel like showing it off on some days, you can easily cover it with a hair-down style.