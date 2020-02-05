Trendy Inspirations for a Luxurious Evening Gown Look

Every woman needs a glamorous dress for those extra special occasions. But what styles, fabrics, and colors are trendy this year? Here’s a look at inspirations for a luxurious evening gown look in 2020.

What types of fabrics scream luxury?

Different fabrics can make different statements, and some materials suit silhouettes and cuts of dresses better than others. Combining the right material with the right evening gown can give you the perfect luxury look you want. Marbled velvet comes highly recommended. The contemporary take on a classic is a stylish and soft material that has a unique pile that goes in all directions. That causes the marbled effect. In different lights, the fabric will appear to change color. There is perhaps no better fabric to create a look that will make you stand out of the crowd. Other trendy evening gown fabrics that might suit you better include:

· Chiffon: Chiffon is constructed from silk, cotton, or synthetic fibers. The fine-and-lightweight material gives an evening gown a beautiful feel. Silk chiffon particularly comes recommended for wearing to formal evening events.

· Georgette: This silk or synthetic fabric has unique characteristics. Georgette feels slightly dry, has a crinkly texture, and is a bouncy, flowing drape.

· Satin: This is one of the most popular choices for formal evening gowns. The opulent and chic fabric is wonderfully shiny, which adds depth and movement to any dress.

What styles are trendy this year?

Now you know which fabrics are popular for evening gowns, it’s time to learn what the latest trends are for dress styles. There are a wide variety of luxury designer gowns and off-the-peg evening dresses available to choose from, such as a sleeveless tulle gown, a printed silk one-shoulder dress, and a pongee dress. But here are the most on-trend luxurious evening gowns for 2020.

Ombre Long Evening Gowns

A few years ago, ombre was all the fashion. Well, it’s back on trend for 2020. Wearing long evening gowns in the ombre style can instantly provide you with a glamorous look. Also, by using dark colors and grading it down to light shades, you can appear slimmer. Ombre long evening gowns are sure to make you gain attention at any formal occasion.

Long Evening Dresses in Tiers

One of the biggest trends for evening gowns in 2020 is the tiered effect. By wearing a long evening gown in tiers, you will create an air of mystery and a look of luxury. Dresses in tiers work in a variety of colors, too, so you can play around to find the shade that best compliments you.

Long Crochet Evening Dresses

OK, not everyone can pull off this look. But crochet evening dresses are becoming popular this year. The idea of crochet may make you think of your grandma’s home-knitted garments, but modern crochet dresses are far more modern and stylish. Buy the right crochet dress, and you will fit in at luxurious evening events and be the talk of the room.

What color is trendy for evening gowns this year?

When it comes to colors, Classic Blue is the way to go this year. The color experts at Pantone have announced the hue as the Color of the Year for 2020. Classic blue evening gowns are always a safe option for formal occasions. So, even after 2020, you can be sure the color will not fall out of fashion. Wear a Classic Blue long evening gown this year, and you will show you’re on top of the latest trends.

