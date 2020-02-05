The Coolest Undercut Hairstyles For Women

coolest-undercut-hairstyles-for-women-main-image

Undercut hairstyles come in a variety of options, offering endless ways to make a dramatic change in your appearance. Edgy or feminine, it’s up to you to pick an undercut style that suits your personality. From undercuts that are only visible when you put your hair in a pony to extreme types where you need to go near bald to pull them off, we bring you the coolest undercut hairstyles for women. Scroll down to pick the style that will refresh your look.

coolest undercut hairstyles for women
Photo By @jbraidsandbows/Instagram

Although more popular among men, the mohawk can make you look like the coolest person around. It’s undoubtedly a bold choice that comes with consequences. To grow your hair evenly, you’ll most likely need to chop it off first. But if you can see yourself rocking a chic pixie in the future, why not give this cool undercut hairstyle a chance?

Prev1 of 8
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.