Undercut hairstyles come in a variety of options, offering endless ways to make a dramatic change in your appearance. Edgy or feminine, it’s up to you to pick an undercut style that suits your personality. From undercuts that are only visible when you put your hair in a pony to extreme types where you need to go near bald to pull them off, we bring you the coolest undercut hairstyles for women. Scroll down to pick the style that will refresh your look.

Photo By @jbraidsandbows/Instagram

Although more popular among men, the mohawk can make you look like the coolest person around. It’s undoubtedly a bold choice that comes with consequences. To grow your hair evenly, you’ll most likely need to chop it off first. But if you can see yourself rocking a chic pixie in the future, why not give this cool undercut hairstyle a chance?