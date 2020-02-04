Chanel has shaped the world of fashion through the decades with sophisticated, yet contemporary designs. Some of those, like the fashion house’s tweed sets, have stood the test of time, becoming the ultimate staples in the boss lady wardrobe. Bags are another Chanel design that women seem to favor over other brands. Who can blame us? From the timeless Chanel 2.55 top-flap bag to newer additions, Chanel has built an army of iconic bags. Discover the best Chanel bags of all time and learn more about their history, below.

Chanel Wallet on Chain

Referred to as WOC, Chanel’s Wallet on Chain is a mini version of the well-known 2.55. Designed to give more ease of wear, this iconic style makes a great choice for those who like to keep only the essentials in their bag.