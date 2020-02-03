Everything That You Need to Know About Azelaic Acid

Unlike trending skincare ingredients like AHAs, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, azelaic acid is a term that you might have never heard about. It’s a mystery why such great ingredients often get overlooked when they should be on your radar. Azelaic acid has a proven track record of diminishing the appearance of post-acne scars, skin blemishes, and discoloration. On top of that, this ingredient can refine skin texture and even out your skin tone. Suitable for any skin type, azelaic acid is undoubtedly the ingredient you need to know about.

What is Azelaic Acid?

Azelaic acid is a dicarboxylic acid that despite how scary it sounds, it could become your skin’s best friend. It comes from yeast that occurs naturally on our skin. In skincare, it’s used as a leave-on exfoliant that unclogs the pores and improves the overall texture of the skin, leaving a smooth surface. It can significantly decrease skin sensitivity while delivering rich antioxidant benefits.