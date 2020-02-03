Bathroom Designs for the Environmentally Conscious

With the worrying evidence of climate change coming in thick and fast, and the growing concerns over global use of plastic, many of us are seeking to become more environmentally focused.

There are lots of different ways that we can do our bit for the planet, and lots of them apply to our homes. If you’re looking to update your bathroom this year, for example, we have plenty of suggestions to help you do it in a green way.

Here are a few bathroom design suggestions for the environmentally conscious:

Flush frugally with a water saving toilet

Most modern toilets have a dual flush system where you can choose whether to use the entire cistern of water when flushing, or just half. This short-projection toilet gives the option of a three litre or six litre flush, giving you a great opportunity to save water.

Save water when showering

Taking a rainfall shower is a real pleasure each day – but they can use a lot of water. You can get around this by choosing a water-saving shower head, which mixes air in with the water supply. But if you love the luxury of your current shower, another way to go green is to use a shower timer. A four-minute shower is long enough to get clean, without too much waste water.

Choose smart radiators

We all want our bathrooms to be cosy, but if your heating is controlled by a single thermostat in your home you can end up heating a room that’s already at a comfortable temperature. By opting for a smart radiator in your bathroom you can ensure that it only comes on when it’s needed – saving valuable energy. These radiators work by sensing the room temperature. Some even learn your habits and will only come on when someone is at home.

Keep your lighting low-energy

Light bulbs have come a long, long way in recent years and the LED bulbs of today use a fraction of the energy needed for filament bulbs. Make sure your bathroom lighting is efficient – new fittings are cost effective, and there are also lots of LED bathroom mirrors available if you’re looking to invest in something new.

Switch to greener toiletries and cleaners

As part of your redesign, take a look at the products in your bathroom. You could reduce your plastic use by buying refills rather than new bottles, and swapping shower gels and handwash for soap. There are also lots of green alternatives to bathroom cleaners out there. Many people swear by using chemical-free household products like bicarbonate of soda and vinegar for their cleaning.

Not only will these considerations help reduce your environmental impact at home, but they should also save you money on your water and energy bills. A true win-win! We all need to do our bit to act more sustainably, so if you discover more green bathroom hacks, make sure you share them.

