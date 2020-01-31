Sexy Grunge Makeup Looks To Reveal Your Dark Side

I don’t know about you, but our Instagram is saturated with bright, neon makeup looks. While undeniably gorgeous, the aggressive presence of this aesthetic has made us crave for something dark and moody. It turns out we are not alone! Pinterest searches for grunge makeup have skyrocketed lately, proving that beauty obsessives are looking for ways to show off their dark side. The best thing? Pops of neon are present in the grunge aesthetic as well, giving you a chance to enjoy the best of both worlds. We gathered some sexy grunge makeup looks for you to spice up your beauty routine.

Photo By @jessiegracenorton/Instagram

How to wear greens the grunge way? Opt for earthy, ashy green tones that will infuse your appearance with mystic vibes. Exist your comfort zone by matching your lipstick to the green eyeshadow look for a strong grunge effect.