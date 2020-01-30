The Best Lavender Makeup Products To Brighten Up Your Looks

The world of beauty is officially obsessed with pastel hues! These light tones allow us to get creative without taking major risks. Unlike neons, you can easily manipulate the intensity of these colors, being able to create both subtle and dramatic makeup looks. The pastel star of the show RN? Lavender! We handpicked the prettiest lavender makeup products for you to test this flattering hue on your eyes, lips, and cheeks.

It all started in 2018 when Pantone announced Ultraviolet as Color of the Year. Due to the vibrancy of this purple tone, many people turned to its pastel sister lavender. Easier to mix and match, lavender soon became one of the most adored colors in the world of fashion and beauty. Fast forward to 2020, our lavender obsession is growing stronger. Dusty lavender tones are perfect for play-it-safe beauty obsessives who like to stick to classic makeup looks. The ashy hints in this tone make it a brighter alternative for seductive gray smokey eyes. For statement eyes à la Lily Collins Met Gala 2019, you need a bold lilac eyeshadow that will accent your gaze. Lavender lipstick? Yes, please! This unique shade will level up your makeup look even if you decide to keep everything else in the neutral zone.

We gathered the most mesmerizing lavender makeup products for you to refresh your makeup game with this trending pastel shade. Scroll down to discover our top picks.

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick $25.00

Get Yours Here