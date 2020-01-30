Chic & Flattering Short Hairstyles For Thin Hair

Women with thin hair often get too frustrated to deal with it. The lack of body and volume seems hard to fake at times, mostly because they’ve opted for the wrong cut. Longer hair will make the lack of volume even more noticeable due to the heaviness that comes with the lengths. While you can make some long and medium length haircuts work for your thin hair, the easiest way to enhance its appearance is by chopping it off. There are many pretty short haircuts for thin hair that can provide the fullness and body your strands lack. On top of that, you have to style it the right way using the right products. Nailing this combination, your thin hair will go from meh to WOW! Take a look at these short cuts we handpicked that look flattering on thin hair.

Messy Short Cut

Photo By @rodrigues_ricardo/Instagram

While excessive layers can make your hair appear thinner than it is, subtle layering can help you create an illusion of more fullness and shape. By styling it messy, you’ll add extra movement, scoring the perfect look.