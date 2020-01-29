The Best Mint Green Makeup Products To Energize Your Look

Mint green was the unexpected pastel color that rose to fame during the winter months last year. While we’ve been obsessed with its neon sister acid green for a while now, somehow we overlooked the true potential of this pastel hue. Thankfully, designers, fast-fashion brands and cosmetics companies reminded us how pretty mint green can be worn alone, or in combination with other colors. And while you need to think twice about what to wear with mint green clothing pieces, wearing this energizing color on your face it’s much easier. To feed your pastel obsession, we handpicked the best mint green makeup products you can find just below the text.

How to incorporate mint green in your makeup looks? If you want to embrace the shade in full force, go for a statement monochromatic look. Less adventurous makeup junkies can add subtle pops of mint green in the form of inner corner highlight, eyeliner or nail polish. If, however, you are willing to experiment more, this pastel shade is perfect for multicolored makeup looks. In combination with other loud tones such as pink or blue, mint green makes show-stopping makeup looks. No matter your vibe, this unique color will energize your makeup look and overall appearance.

Mint green-obsessed as we are? Scroll down to discover the prettiest mint green makeup products that will boost your energy levels.

Huda Beauty Matte & Metal Melted Shadows Dinero $28.57

