Stunning Copper Red Hair Ideas to Try in 2020

One of the most searched terms on Pinterest when it comes to hair colors is copper hair. Due to the versatility of this rich rusty tone enriched with fire red hints more people are daring to test the life of a redhead. Unlike red, which some may find too loud and unwearable, copper offers a toned-down way to rock an adventurous hair color. If you’ve been debating whether to jump on the copper hair trend or not, take a look at these stunning examples that will help you make a decision.

Photo By @wellaproparaguay/Instagram

This rich brown copper is perfect for those who want to spice things up without making any dramatic changes. If you already have a warm brown base, adding red tones will enrich the color and warm up your overall appearance.