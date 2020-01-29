7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Bedroom

You spend about one-third of your life asleep, and your bedroom should be a place where you feel at ease, relaxed and comfortable. The environment should be calming and promote a sense of well-being. Your bedroom should also be reserved for sleep and intimacy so that your brain associates it with pleasure and restfulness. Here are seven ways that you can spruce up your bedroom, put a personal touch on your space and enhance its comfort.

1. Chose a Leading Color

When choosing a main color for your bedroom, it’s best to go neutral or select a calming color. If you pick a neutral, such as gray or beige, your coordinating color could be brighter. If you go the calming color route, some good options are sea blue, mint green, aqua, lavender and eggplant. These colors promote a calming of your thoughts and could help you sleep better.

2. Consider Wallpaper

Today’s wallpaper isn’t like the wallpaper your grandma had. It’s more sophisticated. You can even get personalized or hand-painted wallpaper to serve as a focal point in your space. There are wallpapers with gold and silver trim for a regal look. You could put wallpaper on one wall to serve as a focal point.

3. Select Luxurious Linens

You spend a lot of time in bed, and you deserve luxurious linens that feel nice on your skin. Bamboo is a good choice if you get warm while you sleep. If you’re often cold, flannel or wool will keep you toasty. Consider a duvet for your top cover. You can collect a few duvet covers in different materials for each season of the year.

4. Add Some Texture

Some texture in your bedroom creates an air of comfort and personalizes your space. You can change the texture of your linens on a seasonal basis for additional comfort. In the summertime, think lighter, sheer fabrics. Silk, toile and chiffon are some good options for throw pillows and lampshades. For the autumn and winter, choose plush, nubby textures that feel good against your skin. Flannel, polar fleece and wool are some good choices.

5. Incorporate Your Style

Think about your style and the things you love the most. Maybe you absolutely love going to the beach. You could spruce up your bedroom with a jute rug and a clear lamp base filled with sand or seashells. If you love animals, consider linens with an animal print and a piece of artwork above your bed that includes one or more of your favorite species.

6. Layer the Comfort

First, start with a great mattress that has a custom firmness based on how you sleep. Add a layer or two of textiles for a comfortable, plush look without contributing to visual clutter. For example, a knitted throw for your bed is perfect for when you’re chilly. It’s also ideal to snuggle up with when reading a book. Try a sheer curtain with a more dramatic drape over it. During the daytime, open the drapes and let the sunshine into your space.

7. Focus on the Details

Choose some special details for your bedroom that you’ll appreciate every time you enter the space. Perhaps a hand-painted porcelain light switch or crystal chandelier would suit your fancy. Maybe you’d like a sparkling, mirrored tray for your nightstand. A silk canopy for your bed adds a touch of luxury.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

How to Match Your Style to the Occasion