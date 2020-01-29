There is no need to say any wedding prayers where your hair is concerned. We have here a collection of trendy wedding hairstyles for 2020, just for you. If you’re looking for current hairstyle trends to help inspire your style choice for your big day, then have a look at what we’ve got in store for you from effortless updos to bridal braids.

Wedding hair trends change with every passing year, and according to Wedding Forward, this year is no different.. The new chic is effortless hairdos that look a tad undone and perfect at the same time. So, whether you have short, long or a full, curly head of hair, check out this list of wedding hair trends for 2020.

The 10 Wedding Hair Trends

Classic Buns

For wedding hairstyles updo, you can always trust the classic bun. Brides interested in clean and minimalistic hairstyles will definitely love this. It’s simple and sleek, and will allow your dress and accessories shine effortlessly.

Flower Crowns

For a bohemian or rustic wedding, you might consider this fun and absolutely beautiful wedding hairstyle trend. Make your curls and updos even prettier with horticultural halos. As the years go by these flower crowns grow bigger and bigger, but it is left to you to decide just how big or small you want yours to be.

Bridal Braids

Bridal braids have come to stay and have been really big so far in the year. From swept back hairstyles, to different partings, there are various ways to incorporate braids into your look. From classic to relaxed, romantic or even rustic, there is the perfect braid for every bride.

For more volume in a plait, it is recommended to blow dry the hair before you begin.

Tousled, Soft Waves

That effortless look is the goal in this new year. So, if your choice lands on soft, tousled waves, you are still in good company. Waves are beautiful just as they are and look their best sometimes when they are left to just fall. So, if you want that perfect, “I just woke up like this” look, you might want to consider these soft, beautiful waves.

Sleek and Simple

Another great option among trendy and popular wedding hairstyles, is sleek and simple. Having simple, straight wedding hair makes it easy to wear statement pieces for accessories without overwhelming your look. You can also take risks with your lip color and wedding dress style. Keep the sleek style in place with a good hairspray and you can be sure it will hold for hours on end.

Messy Updos

From messy buns to texture chignons, there is more than one way to achieve the perfect, messy updo. This style encourages loose locks to frame your face and give that feel of the effortlessly beautiful bride. Which you surely are. Be sure to texturize your hair before styling, and spray the roots and midway, for volume and texture.

Bridal Ponytails

Another great updo for weddings is the bridal ponytail. This is a good choice of wedding hairstyles for medium length hair to long hair. For a more elegant ponytail, if you have medium length and you would prefer long, there is always the option of hair extensions. This classic and chic look is sometimes understated, but it is a fun and sexy choice, especially for your wedding reception.

Loose Chignons

This adorable and classy hairstyle can be made even more classy with sparkly hair accessories. From a hair comb to a pin, bows or headbands, accessories are the new alternatives to a wedding veil. For a truly royal look that looks perfectly effortless, try the loose chignon in 2020.

Hues

Switch up your look and try a new color for your wedding day. Though brides over the years have been discouraged from drastic changes before the wedding, the new trend encourages colorful hair on your wedding day as a great way to celebrate. Pink seems to be the most favored color for now, but surely you are allowed to make the choice that fits you the most.

Simple and Messy

Brides are leaning towards more and more less traditional hairstyles for their wedding day. While we had sleek and simple earlier, we also have simple and messy. This would be great for short wedding hairstyles, but can also work with long hair. An effortlessly chic look that can be worn either up or down.

There are a few wrong choices when you are deciding on the right hair for your big day. Choose from our collection of wedding hairstyles, the style that is truly you.

