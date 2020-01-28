The Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums for Hydrated Skin

It’s pretty tricky to find the right ingredient that will keep your skin hydrated but not greasy. Those with oily to combination skin find it quite challenging to score the right balance between these two. Those with dry skin, on the other hand, often can’t find a serum that will quench the thirst of their skin. There’s one solution for all the above-mentioned issues – hyaluronic acid serum. Only a few ingredients in the world of beauty deliver quite like this acid when it comes to hydrated, healthy-looking skin. With the rising popularity of hyaluronic acid, it’s hard to tell which formulas are worth buying. We handpicked the best serums to help you make the right choice.

Our body already produces this substance, but the levels decrease as we age. So, why is it so good? Hyaluronic acid can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water. It’s a humectant that attracts water, boosting hydration without making your skin oily. For this reason, hyaluronic serums are safe to use even for those with oily skin. Lightweight, yet effective, this ingredient won’t break you out.

Another huge benefit: hyaluronic acid contains anti-aging power—no matter if your skin shows signs of aging or not. So, the younger population can use it to increase hydration levels. Mature people, on the other hand, not only can enjoy the same benefits as youngsters but hyaluronic acid can help them prevent skin thinning, itching and signs of aging.

We asked dermatologists which are the best hyaluronic acid serums on the market. Below you can find their recommendations, suitable for every skin type and budget.

SkinCeuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier $100.00

