Stunning Dark Hair Colors That Will Enrich Your Look

Not into all of the bright hair color trends that are going strong recently? While these vivid dye jobs can get all eyes on you, don’t underestimate the power of dark hair colors. The deep tones hold richness and sophistication more than any bright hair color out there. Even if you are not looking for anything dramatic, you can take your existing shade a level or two deeper and score a refreshing dark dye job. We gathered some stunning examples of dark hair colors you would want to try for yourself. Scroll down to find your perfect match.

Burgundy With Violet Undertones

Photo By @guy_tang/Instagram

Burgundy is one of the most flattering tones of red, holding sexiness and sophistication in one go. In combination with deep violet hints, burgundy hair becomes richer. This dark hair color will bring out the seductress in you, accenting your best features and adding warmth to your overall appearance.