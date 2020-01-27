What it Takes to Launch Your Own Fashion Line

For many people, the idea of launching a successful fashion line is the ultimate dream; seeing your clothing range in the stores or being modeled on the catwalk is the pinnacle of fashion success. But have you ever wondered how hard it is to get started? Whilst there are several fashion lines that began from humble beginnings, there are also the big names that had a head start.

Victoria Beckham may be well known for her successful luxury fashion label, but she was already famous from her time in Britain’s top girl band of the 90s, The Spice Girls, and by being married to soccer star David Beckham. This meant that she already had connections within the industry, as well as the initial monetary capital to get her fashion line started.

For those wannabe fashion entrepreneurs who don’t already have said capital or nine no.1 pop singles, here are some tips to take into account for launching your own fashion label.

Start with your budget

There will be a number of initial costs such as materials, manufacturing, photoshoots, website/marketing etc. It is best to start small, testing the demand for one or two of your designs that you think will be most popular. Having a structured business plan will help you to monitor your progress and decide whether it is worth putting more money into the business.

Find the right manufacturer

If you are making the clothes yourself then this will save you a lot of money on manufacturing but, if your fashion line is successful, you will struggle to produce enough to cover the demand. So, you will need to find a manufacturer that you are happy with in terms of quality, price, and turnaround. Ideally, you want to be with a manufacturer that you can visit, so that you can see your designs being made in person. The cheaper alternative is to choose an overseas manufacturer that will usually offer the best value for money, but might not necessarily be a great option when considering sustainability.

Get insurance

When you are investing a lot of money and effort into a business, it is important to get insurance to cover your investment. If your products or equipment were to get damaged, either in a fire or otherwise, insurance will make sure you are still able to replace the valuables. Therefore, it is important that you find the right business insurance to cover yourself, your customers, and your business for all eventualities.

Networking

If you have any contacts in the fashion industry, use them as much as you can. As well as being able to give you advice, they might be able to put you in touch with people that can help various aspects of your business. So, attend those fashion events to make connections and don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Marketing

Your marketing strategy will play a big part in how successful your fashion line becomes, so getting a website set up and having strong Instagram and other social media marketing in place is going to help drive more business. Some start-up fashion lines use sites like Shopify to give them a bigger audience reach for their designs. Doing some research on the marketing methods of successful start-up fashion lines will also give you an idea of what works well.

Only a small percentage of people will be able to launch a successful fashion line, so use these tips to help give yours the best chance of succeeding.

