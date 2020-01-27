The Best Layered Haircuts For Thin Hair

You think it would’ve been easier if you were just born with thick, model-worthy hair? While thick hair can give you more styling options, it also comes with a longer list of responsibilities. Look on the bright side – your thin hair is significantly easier to maintain and you can still style it pretty! The interest for layered haircuts is rising on Pinterest and in salons, especially among ladies with fine hair. The reason? The right amount of layers can give you an extra oomph without making your hair look thinner than it already is. The versatility of layers is endless. While those with thick hair use it to take away the excessive fullness, you can use these haircuts for your own benefit as well! The key to getting layered haircuts for thin hair right is to avoid over texturizing your hair with multiple layers. To score the right layered haircut for your fine hair we rounded up nine flattering ideas.

Photo By @dianashin/Instagram

Middle-parted hairstyles with subtle layers will give you just enough movement to play up your thin hair without taking away from its fullness. These cuts flatter oval and oblong faces the most. The symmetrical framing leaves space for you to style it in big, loose waves that provide extra volume.