The Unconventional Guide to Exotic Travels for Your Family

Studies have proven the immense benefits travel has on families. It helps to strengthen family bonds and foster deeper and healthier relationships. So, make traveling with your family as a goal this year!

There are countless countries to travel to in the world but let’s face it, the most enchanting of them all are the exotic destinations. Sand, sun and sea are just the perfect formula for fun and relaxation.

As great as that may sound, there are some little details that every traveler overlooks. In this article I’ll give you three travel destinations that your family will love and share with you some valuable travel nuggets. Let’s get right to it

3 family-friendly exotic travel destinations

First thing’s first, you need to pick an exotic travel destination you’ll enjoy with the family. Since you’re going with the kids, you need to make sure that the travel destination you choose is one that is safe, engaging and fun for them. While you think of the kids you shouldn’t ignore the activities you and your partner you can do together on the trip too.

This means that your travel destination should be able to have a mix of activities that will keep you and your family engaged and especially something you can do together.

With those in mind here are three exotic destinations I’m sure everyone will be happy with:

1. Hawaii

Image by Bettina Nørgaard from Pixabay

Depending on where you’re located in the world, Hawaii can be a super long trip for you and your family. Even if you’re living in the United States of America it can take about 5-6 hours to get there. But Hawaii is totally worth the trip!

There’s a lot to see in Hawaii: beautiful beaches, and parks — even volcanos. What wins the hearts of many people who travel here is the charming Hawaiian hospitality which creates an environment that is peaceful and safe for everyone. It will imbibe the spirit of kindness and generosity – virtues you’d love your kids to have.

Start your travel experience at Oahu. Oahu has kid-friendly beaches where kids can get to learn how to surf, while you and your partner can lounge on the beach and enjoy the view. From there you can head off to Maui where you and your family can go on a snorkeling tour where you get to see Hawaii’s enchanting marine life.

2. Venice, Italy

Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay

Our next stop? Venice, Italy.

Venice is not just the city for lovers. It’s also a wonderful place to vacation with the family. Your family will be taken aback at how Venice with its brightly colored buildings stands on water.

I’m sure you might have guessed by now that the best way to have a great feel of Venice is to hop on one of their gondola trips on the Grand Canal. Your family will appreciate the rich history this city has right from the water. You get to see the palaces, and the ancient Gothic and early Renaissance structures. It’ll make history come alive as it stimulates images in the mind of your kids of how the royals lived in those eras.

The tour around Venice will make you really hungry. So instead of going out and looking for a restaurant to eat, why not go on another tour – a tour that involves a lot of delicious Italian cuisine. The Venice Food Tour will definitely be an amusing experience for you and your family. You get to taste amazing food and learn more about Italy as you do so.

3. The Maldives

Image by romaneau from Pixabay

For you and your partner, you’ll find the Maldives a dreamy honeymoon location. You’ll find it pretty surprising that your kids will love it too! They’ll have plenty of time to splash in the water, chase crabs on the beach and go on a snorkeling adventure. The resorts have special activities and food for kids. One huge plus is that although the weather is hot, it won’t be too harsh for the kids. Just make sure you carry some sunscreen along.

The fantastic thing about the Maldives is that you’ll hardly see a crowd. You can literally stroll on the beach with blindfolds on. (I don’t advice you try that, though) The privacy makes it such a peaceful place to be.

2 Travel Nuggets You Should Keep in Your Pocket

Now that you know some great exotic locations to take your family to and some activities you can embark on, it’s time to learn two of my best travel tricks.

1. Visit historical locations at lunch time

Image by Vlad Vasnetsov from Pixabay

Historical sights are known for the crowd. In order to prevent any incident of your kids wandering off and getting lost, check out those historical locations during lunch time.

At lunchtime most tourists are in restaurants, thus leaving those choice historical spots a lot freer. Take advantage of that period.

2. If you want to eat, stay away from the spots where tourists eat or near tourist attractions

Another important nugget that will keep you out of the way of tourists is to eat at restaurants where the tourists don’t go to. It’ll give you an opportunity to tour the city and try out unique food, plus you’ll enjoy some peace and quiet with your family.

Now let’s travel!

When you visit any one of the exotic travel destinations I mentioned above, you won’t be able to get enough of their beauty. Sharing such a wonderful experience with your family makes it priceless. Dedicate this year to enjoying quality time with your family somewhere beyond the shores of your home.

So, are you ready to travel?