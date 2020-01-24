The Most Flattering Layered Haircuts For Women

Layered Haircuts

Layered haircuts are getting more and more attention lately. These styles are suitable for both fine and thick hair. In the first case, these hairstyles can add more volume, giving a more fuller and glamorous look. Those blessed with thick strands can reduce the volume and make their hair easier to maintain with the right layered haircut. In both cases, it’s important to pick a layered haircut that flatters your face and fits into your lifestyle. Below, you can find trending layered haircut ideas you can take to the salon as a reference.

Photo By @lauradunn/Instagram

The shag is back in the spotlight with many ladies opting for this layered haircut that frames the face beautifully. If you want to nail two trends with one style, we suggest chopping your hair to bob length while adding multiple layers.

