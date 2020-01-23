With the start of the new year AND a new decade, it’s time to seriously reassess our fashion trends. From low rise jeans to chokers and scrunchies, we’ve come a long way in the past 20 years. So, how can we prepare ourselves for the newest trends?

Looking at new accessories to elevate your wardrobe is an easy way to catch up with the latest trends. Though accessories can be easy to overlook, they make all the difference in an outfit. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with the top 5 accessories for women in 2020.

1) Phone Cases

We’ve had cell phones since the 2000s, and cases to protect them came shortly after. But 2020 is the year to treat yourself when it comes to your phone. Buying the latest iPhone and suiting it up with your favorite brand cases and beautiful designs can help you match your most-used device to favorite items in your closet!

Casely, an online phone case store, sells cute iPhone cases for all occasions! Marble style phone cases are available to refine your look. They also sell plaid cases for the more casual fashionistas among us and floral designs that match practically everything nowadays.

2) Hoop Earrings

The resurgence of hoop earrings is a testament to the fact that vintage styles are here to stay. Add them to a plain outfit or use them to complete your favorite look. Either way, wearing a pair of hoop earrings is sure to make a statement wherever you go. Be sure to tuck your hair behind your ears or wear a ponytail or bun to achieve the full effect!

3) Fanny Packs

If you’ve been searching for a more convenient alternative to purses, look no further. The fanny pack provides all your storage needs, strapped to your hip for safekeeping! Women everywhere can rejoice with both free hands in the air!

Fanny packs now come in a range of styles, so you don’t have to worry about buying the same one your dad has. Floral patterns and bright colors can appeal to women of all ages. They’ll also allow you to cut back on the things you keep in your bag for a more minimalist lifestyle.

4) Wide Waist Belts

The right belt can tie any outfit together. Wearing a wide waist belt can complete a look while also giving your body the hourglass shape everyone loves.

Of course, belts are traditionally for keeping your pants from falling. However, you can wear this accessory with pants, a skirt, or even a dress! This year, there are no limitations on how you can wear your belt.

5) Headbands

There’s no need to worry about a bad hair day when you’ve got the right accessory. Headbands make it easy for many women on a windy day. Though we’ve known about this little invention for decades, 2020 is the year it will meet its fashion potential.

Wear a simple headband for a cute ensemble, or choose one with jewels and other embellishments for a luxurious look. Keep it in the center of your head, or use it to keep the hair out of your face. Any way you wear it, you’ll look ready for 2020.

In Conclusion

Accessories are some of the most essential items when it comes to defining your style. Scoping out the newest trends and deciding for yourself what you like to wear will surely make you stand out from the crowd in 2020.

If none of the ideas on the list suit your fancy, look to the past for inspiration! Vintage styles and nostalgia have dominated the fashion industry for the past ten years. Who knows- maybe you’ll discover a relic that will be on the runway in 2021!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Gorgeous Hair Accessories To Upgrade Your NYE Hairstyle