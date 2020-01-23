Contrasting Makeup Looks Are Trending on Instagram

As beauty obsessives, we often scroll on Instagram for inspo. What caught our eye recently is the contrasting makeup trend. Makeup artists are mixing clashing shades to create a dramatic effect. There are many ways to nail this colorful aesthetic, so we are here to give you all the inspo. We handpicked our favorite contrasting makeup looks to show you all the creative ways you can add not only color but also contrast to your beauty routine. Scroll down to get all the details about this bright makeup trend.

Photo By @isabelle.de.vries/Instagram

Blending one eyeshadow into another could turn into a daunting task. The contrasting makeup trend takes the struggle of perfecting your blend away. To recreate this look you have to do the opposite of what you are used to. Be careful to not overlap the shades because you’ll get into a muddy-looking situation.